AR Rahman responds to die-hard fan's BMW number plate dedicated to him

India’s legendary musician AR Rahman has made his mark not just in his home country but around the world as well, bagging not one but two Academy Awards and winning hearts of people all around.

Amongst his infinite fan following, one particular die-hard fan named Chanderr won over the attention of his pinup after he bought a BMW car and with sheer love for the vocal powerhouse, inscribed the words ‘I love ARR’ on his number plate, sharing a photo of himself with the car on Twitter later.

“@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I'd cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol's name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music. #ARRahman (sic)," he wrote.





The ardent fan’s wishes were soon granted after the music director replied to the tweet himself giving him some useful advice and best wishes on Twitter and Instagram both.



