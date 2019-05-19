Six dead as boat capsizes in Indus River near Matiari

JAMSHORO: At least six people died and five others were missing after a ferry capsized in River Indus.

Pakistan Navy divers were also assisting the civil administration to retrieve the bodies and recover the missing people.

SSP Mitiari Police said the ferry was heading to Jamshoro with 12 people including woman and children on board when it capsized.

He said six bodies have been recovered while search operation was underway to recover the other passengers.

The police said four women and two men were among the dead.