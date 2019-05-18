Ananya Pandey spills the beans on her relationship with Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Anaya Pandey have made headlines quite a lot for their frequent appearances together and in turn sparking rumours of them being romantically involved.

Twenty-year-old Student of the Year 2 actor during an interview with Hindustan Times finally spilled the beans on what has really been going on behind the scenes between the two stars.

"Let me put it this way, he is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him,” she stated.

“For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me," she went on to say.

The starlet who made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 will be seen next in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Who which will get released in December 6, 2019.