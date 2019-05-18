Nana Patekar playing psychological games, alleges Tanushree Dutta's lawyer

The flag-bearer of the #MeToo movement in India, Tanushree Dutta who led to a number of big names in India collapsing, is back in the news after her case against Nana Patekar is being dealt with by court.

The 36-year-old actor’s lawyer Nitin Satpute came forth clearing the air that while reports have been suggesting that witness statements do not match Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment, Patekar has still not been given a clean chit.

"There were rumours that clean chit has been given to Nana Patekar by the police but the truth is that there is no clean chit given to him,” Satpute stated while interacting with the media on Friday.

“There is certain process that has to be followed by police where they issue a letter to complainant about the same... So, these are just false rumours and we are going to take action against such rumours. Nana is playing psychological games by spreading false rumours as he wants to get clean chit from the case by the police," he added further.

He went on state that the accused is presently pressurizing the police and is ‘misleading the case.’

Last year in September, Dutta had accused Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 at the sets of their film ‘Horn Ok Pleassss.’