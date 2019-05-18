AB de Villiers spills the beans on bond with Virat Kohli, Anushka Shamra

South African cricketer AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli share an extraordinary bond that goes beyond their professional relations of cricket.

Recently, during an interview with ABD, AB de Villiers spilled some beans about the duo who are known to be not just great competitors but also the greatest of friends as they admire each other.

De Villiers revealed that it is not just them who close aides but even their families share quite a special bond.

“We are neighbors. If it wasn’t for the mosquitoes here, we would’ve left our doors open and probably would’ve shared a big room. Anushka’s here all the time, my family is there, the kids are running around. The kids were knocking on his door, early in the morning waking him up.”

Moreover, commending the crowd-favorite couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma he stated that they find time for others which is quite difficult with their lives.

The 35-year-old batsman further revealed about Virat’s caring behavior which sometimes makes him scared to say something to him.

He stated: "I’m scared of saying anything to him now because. If I say like, “Oh, I like your shoes.” The next minute he organizes me those shoes. I’m like, “Virat, just stop it”. He looks after everyone. I was like, “My phone is flat again.” “Oh, you need a power bank.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand Virat Kohli is gearing up to lead the Indian team at the coming ICC World cup 2019 in Wales, England.