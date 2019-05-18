‘One Day in the Haram’ finally premiers in Pakistan

The first ever film made on the inner workings of Makkah has finally made its way to this side of the world as it has officially premiered in Pakistan.

The feature documentary titled ‘One Day in the Haram’ premiered on the first of Ramadan across Pakistan after over a year of it getting released around the world.

The documentary’s world premier started from Dubai International Film Festival and came all the way to India only recently.

The documentary directed by British-Pakistan filmmaker Abrar Hussain with a limited budget of Rs50 million.

The government of Saudi Arabia for the first time in history allowed a film to be made within the premises of the Haram, allowing complete access to it from within.

Filled with never-before-seen footage, the documentary also became the first ever film to be screened in the British upper house parliament the House of Lords.

The director of the documentary Hussain said:

“It is a great honour to be able to share this important film with the audiences in Pakistan, especially at this spiritual time of Ramazan. Being of Pakistani heritage myself, it really is a privilege to be able to showcase this film in my home country.”

The filmmaker is presently occupied working on his upcoming project based on Masjid-Al- Aqsa in Jerusalem.