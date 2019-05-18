Pak bowlers not taking wickets lest they invite wrath of great Imran Khan, says Ramiz in funny tweet

Ramiz Raja on Friday explained why Pakistan bowlers have been unable to defend 300 plus total against England in the last couple of games, in funny post-match remarks.

The former captain chose to be funny instead of coming down heavily on the team which just lost the ODI series to England ahead of ICC World Cup 2019.

The commentator used his Twitter account to reveal bits of conversation Prime Minister Imran Khan had with Pakistan team members which until yesterday were not publically known.

According to Raja, PM Imran Khan had called out some team members on "silly wicket taking celebration".



"Ever since being called out by PM Imran Khan on silly wicket taking celebrations, this team it seems has decided to not take any wickets to not invite the wrath of the great man"!, said he jokingly.

"Keeping trouble free, the Pak bowlers," wrote Ramiz Raja and concluded his tweet by putting a winking emoji.

