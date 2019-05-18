Salman Khan lauds Katrina Kaif, predicts National Film Award for her acting

MUMBAI: The most popular Bollywood onscreen couples Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, who have delivered some of the biggest hits in the past, have again dragged the attention of their admirers as the duo would recreate their magic yet again in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.

The Dabang star stunned the audience by sharing his thoughts about Kat's performance in the film, predicting that the actress could win the National Film Award for her role in Bharat.



Katrina and Salman were present at the song launch of Zinda, which gave their fans an inner glimpse into the man that is Bharat. At the song launch, the pair appeared to be more friendly, especially Salman. When a journalist asked Salman about his reaction to Bharat, the actor spoke fondly about Kat's performance in the film. "She (Katrina) is very good in the movie, and I am sure she’ll get a National Award for this," Khan hoped.



Bharat is said to be inspired by the Korean film, Ode To My Father (2014) and also stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The trailer and a few songs have already amped up the excitement for Sallu's film.

