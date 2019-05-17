close
Fri May 17, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 18, 2019

England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets in fourth ODI to clinch series 3-0

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, May 18, 2019

LONDON: England thrashed Pakistan  by three wickets in the fourth One-day International to clinch the series 3-0 at Trent Bridge on Friday.

 England had won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Pakistan's Babar Azam scored a brilliant hundred to steer the team to 340 for seven against the hosts.

He made 115 off 112 balls with 13 fours and a six. It was his ninth ODI century. He was involved in the hundred-run partnership for the first two wickets – 109 with Fakhar Zaman for the first and 104 with Mohammad Hafeez for the second.

Chasing the decent target , England completed  stunning win in just 49.3 overs  with thre wickets in hands. Pakistan was desperately looking to turn the tide when they take on England in a must-win game. 

