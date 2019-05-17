England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets in fourth ODI to clinch series 3-0

LONDON: England thrashed Pakistan by three wickets in the fourth One-day International to clinch the series 3-0 at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England had won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Pakistan's Babar Azam scored a brilliant hundred to steer the team to 340 for seven against the hosts.

He made 115 off 112 balls with 13 fours and a six. It was his ninth ODI century. He was involved in the hundred-run partnership for the first two wickets – 109 with Fakhar Zaman for the first and 104 with Mohammad Hafeez for the second.



Chasing the decent target , England completed stunning win in just 49.3 overs with thre wickets in hands. Pakistan was desperately looking to turn the tide when they take on England in a must-win game.