Salman Khan says he is not ‘Bhaijaan’ for Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has said that he is not 'Bhaijaan' (elder brother) for Bollywood doll Katrina Kaif.



Tiger Zinda Hai actor during his upcoming film Bharat’s 'Zinda' song launch, says he is not 'Bhaijaan' for Katrina Kaif.

Salman and Katrina Kaif along with the makers of film 'Bharat' Friday, unveiled the song 'Zinda'.

The actors had always shared a great rapport on and off-screen and even today at the launch Salman agreed that they indeed have an unmatchable chemistry.



According to India media, during the Q and A session, while asking questions to Katrina about her role and film, Salman was addressed as Bhaijaan. Though Kat didn't gave much attention to it, Salman was quick enough to say that he is not 'Bhaijaan' for Katrina. He said,"Paaji, inke liye bhaijaan nahi hu mai."

When Salman Khan was further asked that if not “Bhaijaan” what he would like Katrina to call him. On which he said, "Meri Jaan".

Film Bharat will hit the screens on 5th June, 2019.