Getting 500 a realistic target for England’s ODI team: Mark Wood

ENGLAND: Mark Wood, England fast bowler, believes that the current one-day team is capable of becoming the first one to ever post a total of 500.

England are the No.1-ranked ODI team in the world and possess inarguably the deepest batting line-up in the modern-day game. They have also transformed into an unstoppable run-amassing machine since revamping their team with the addition of limited-overs specialists four years ago.

They are holders of the two highest totals in ODI cricket – 481/6 against Australia and 444/3 against Pakistan, both in Nottingham. They have shown similar form in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, racking up 373/3 in the second ODI of their ongoing series against Pakistan, and mowing down a 359-run target with 31 balls to spare in the following game.

"That [500] is a realistic target for our one-day team," Wood told BBC Sport. "It's almost normal to get 350; 400 is easily gettable. We truly believe that we can chase down high scores, no matter what the opposition get."

England have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against Pakistan, after the first match was washed out by rain. Another win on Friday, 17 May, should hand them the series with a game to spare.

Wood has not had a game so far, but is likely to get a chance at Trent Bridge to prove his worth, as England continue to use their reserves in rotation before naming the final World Cup squad. "I feel in good rhythm. In terms of being 100%, I've not played any matches lately, so I'm still missing a little bit of match fitness,” Wood said.

"I feel fit and strong, and in good rhythm in practice, but there's nothing like a game when you are under pressure and you need that extra adrenaline. I can't wait to get out there and try to win the series."

"Everyone wants to make the World Cup squad, so you're desperate to push your case. Jofra is world-class and I would fully expect him to be in the World Cup squad. That leaves four or five of us trying to fight it out for the other places. Everyone has done well, it's hard to say what will happen. It means that tomorrow I will have step up and put in a good performance."