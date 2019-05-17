ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir to undergo medical examination

London: Mohammad Amir was due to undergo a medical examination on Friday.

Although uncertainty surrounds the left arm pacer's participation in the World Cup 2019, PCB is hopeful that he would join the squad within four to five days after recovering from the illness.

Amir, who has been suffering from Chickenpox, had visited the doctor for check-up two days ago.

Sources said the situation would become clear about Amir's health condition after the follow-up check-up and only then would a decision regarding his inclusion in the fifth ODI against England would be made.

The paceman was shifted to the residence of his in-laws so that the disease is not transmitted to his teammates.

Team Manager Talat Ali said commenting on Amir's fitness would be premature. He said only doctors could give the final opinion.

Mohammad Amir was part of 15-member squad for series against England.