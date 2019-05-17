ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja in stellar line up of commentators

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a stellar line up of commentators that also include Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja.



According to the ICC statement, former Australian captain Michael Clarke will be making his ICC TV commentary debut alongside some of the game’s most respected broadcasters including Nasser Hussain (England), Ian Bishop (West Indies), Sourav Ganguly (India), Melanie Jones (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Michael Atherton (England), Alison Mitchell (English sports broadcaster), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Graeme Smith (South Africa) and Wasim Akram (Pakistan).

Other big names who will commentate through the tournament include Shaun Pollock (South Africa), Michael Slater (Australia), Mark Nicholas (England), Michael Holding (West Indies), Isa Guha (Broadcaster and former cricketer), Pommie Mbangwa (Zimbabwe), Sanjay Manjrekar (India), Harsha Bhogle (India), Simon Doull (New Zealand), Ian Smith (New Zealand), Ramiz Raja (Pakistan), Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh) and Ian Ward (England).



Pakistani legend Wasim Akram said: “The upcoming Cricket World Cup has the same format as in 1992. It is the best format as teams get more chances and I reckon all teams will have an equal chance to qualify for the semi-finals”.

“A World Cup comes every four years so players wait for it and do their best to give a memorable performance. I hope we are going to see some stiff competition with the edge of the seat thrillers, high skills and unmatched moments with the best players of the world on show.”