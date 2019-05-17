Deepika Padukone’s passport holder's cost will leave you astonished

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s passport holder cover price will make you cry over your monthly income.



Dee Pee recently left for her heart-stealing walk at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 shared a picture to announce her departure for French Riviera with a glimpse of her passport holder.

The ‘Chhapaak’ actress’ stylish passport caught the attention of the viewers and made them curious to find out who designed it.

Later, it was found out that Deepika’s stylish passport is not what we would just buy with our one month’s salary; her Grenelle passport holder from Goyard cost is around 53,000.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s glamorous look at 72nd Cannes film festival left the audience awe-struck.

On the work front, the 33-year-old actress will next be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’ which is based on true life incident a story of an acid survivor.