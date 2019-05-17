close
Fri May 17, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 17, 2019

Deepika Padukone’s passport holder's cost will leave you astonished

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 17, 2019

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s passport holder cover price will make you cry over your monthly income.

Dee Pee recently left for her heart-stealing walk at  the red carpet  of Cannes 2019 shared a picture to announce her departure for French Riviera with a glimpse of her passport holder.

The ‘Chhapaak’ actress’ stylish passport caught the attention of the viewers and made them curious to find out who designed it.

Later, it was  found out that Deepika’s stylish passport is not what we would just buy with our one month’s salary; her Grenelle passport holder from Goyard cost is around 53,000.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s glamorous look at 72nd Cannes film festival left the audience awe-struck.

On the work front, the  33-year-old actress will next be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’ which is based on true life incident a story of an acid survivor.

