Deepika Padukone looks stunning in cream gown at Cannes 2019

CANNES: Bollywood's fabulous actress and fashion icon Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The superstar - wearing a cream gown, finished with an exaggerated chocolate brown bow - thrilled every one with her elegant personality at the most glamorous international film festival.

The actress appeared like a gift waiting attractively to be unwrapped - in a good way. Deepika's makeup was on point with kohl-rimmed eyes and high ponytail. It was the first of Padukone's three appearances at Cannes 2019 as she is scheduled to walk the red carpet again on Friday and Saturday.

Cannes is the biggest international film festival, with superstars from all over the world walking the red carpet on the French Riviera. The event is actually held to celebrate global cinema.



The 33-year-old actress is representing make-up giant L'Oreal at the film festival for the third year in a row. As always, Ranveer Singh complimented his wife on her gorgeous look. "BABY," wrote Ranveer, his overuse of exclamation reflecting his excitement.



Deepika Padukone's took to her Instagram for sharing her first Cannes red carpet look.







