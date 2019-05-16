Hina Khan steals limelight with smashing red carpet debut at Cannes 2019

CANNES: Hina Khan, a dashing television actor, on Wednesday walked the red carpet to mark her scintillating Cannes debut.

The Indian TV star, wearing a grey shimmery gown with a modest train, totally owned with her superb first appearance at the Film Festival.

Hina Khan proved she is a diva like none other at the show with her stunning entry to dazzle the red carpet.

She is reportedly at Cannes for the screening of her short film. Later in the week, actors Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai are also expected to arrive for the festival.

The beautiful actress is super thrilled to be there as she's been sharing every bit with her huge fan base world-wide. Hina also appeared at the screening of the film, Bacurau, made by Brazilian director Kleber Mendonca Filho. The gorgeous lady took to her Instagram handle to post a black and white picture with a caption "God's sign hinting that this is a hint of a bigger future." Her millions of admirers showered love, saying it took her 10 years of relentless hard work to be where she is.









