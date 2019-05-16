Alia Bhatt rubbishes rumours of scouting for wedding locations with Ranbir Kapoor

While Bollywood love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines for their frequent outings and expressing love for each other publicly, many fans believed that the two are getting closer to getting hitched.

Reports had recently been abuzz suggesting that the two stars are currently scouting for the perfect destination to their nuptials which they reported were to happen soon but it looks like fans will have to wait some more.

Refuting the rumors, Alia revealed to an entertainment portal: “Kuch bhi!!! This is rubbish. It was just a holiday. Just like that... People say what they want to.”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan had also refuted rumors about her daughter exchanging garlands with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The reports had started circulating after Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport after returning from Italy’s Lake Como which has been a popular wedding destination for numerous Bollywood bigwigs including Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and even hosted the engagement ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.