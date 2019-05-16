Mehwish Hayat rejected Bollywood films including Aishwarya Rai’s role in Fanney Khan

Pakistan star Mehwish Hayat has made a name for herself in the country working in numerous blockbuster hit films and bagging ample praises. And as it turns out the actor was all set to make waves across the borders as well.

During her interview with BBC Asian Network, the Load Wedding actor talked about numerous things amongst which was a revelation that instead of Aishwarya Rai, she was to essay the lead role in Fanney Khan which she turned down.

Since the actor was of the belief of promoting Pakistani cinema instead of working abroad, she had turned down several films and stayed in her country.

“It was a conscious decision that I wanted to stay here in my country and work for my Pakistani cinema,” she stated.

Apart from that, she revealed that she was also offered to play the role of Huma Qureshi in Dairh Ishqiya which starred Madhuri Dixit.

“You cast us in a film and then not let us promote it or even attend the premiere. We aren’t given the respect we deserve in India. I rejected Dairh Ishqiya because I didn’t like one intimate scene with Arshad Warsi and they wouldn’t change or remove it. But I think everything happens for a reason, so I don’t regret anything.”