Pakistani players out for spicy food after two matches lost to England

LONDON: Pakistan cricket team players enjoying spicy food in London at east London Restaurants.

Pictures of players visiting Asian spicy joints uploaded on social media by community members. Pictures show players enjoying kebabs and Pakistani cuisine.

Players are supposed to abide by strict dietary rules during and between matches.

PCB spokesman says players are allowed to meet friends when not playing but must abide by curfew hours. 9 years ago the spot fixing scandal erupted after players were found to be liberally mixing with friends and community members in individual capacity.

Three Pak players were trapped by a tabloid where the reporter posed as a cricket fan and bookie Mazhar Majeed has trapped Muhammad Asif, Amir and Salman Butt and all of them were convicted in Britain for corruption.

Questions rise about the discipline in Pak cricket team after these pictures emerge on social media.