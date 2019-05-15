Priyanka Chopra's brother's ex Ishita Kumar ready to move on after calling off wedding

After Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement broke off with fiancée Ishita Kumar at the very last minute, people around the world were too concerned for the duo, but it looks like Kumar is ready to move on.

Posting pictures of herself back in London, Kumar announced to the world that she won’t be letting these unfortunate turn of events slows her down as she is ready to delve right back into work.

“Back in London, Time to focus on work,” read her caption on Instagram showing a view of the London son.





Moreover, she also took the opportunity of Mother’s Day to very minutely open up about what had occurred since the past one month, thanking her mother for supporting her decisions: “Happy Mother's day Mom You've always been so strong and supported me in all my decisions, Specially in the past 1 month Always grateful for your blessings and support.”







