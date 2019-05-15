Tanushree Dutta's #MeToo claims don't match witness statements: police

Tanushree Dutta, the flag-bearer of the #MeToo movement across the border in India is back in the news as the latest update in the entire fiasco reveals that the witness statements do not support her claims against Nana Patekar.

According to reports citing the police, the 35-year-old Dhol star’s allegations against her co-star Nana Patekar stand unsupported for now as neither of the witnesses have testified to the accusations of sexual harassment placed by Dutta.

Amongst the witnesses were Daisy Shah who assisted choreographer Ganesh Acharya at the time, stated that the accurate details of the events described by Dutta cannot be recalled by her nearly a decade after it happened.

It was revealed further that presently around 12 to 15 statements have been recorded by the police and neither have confirmed Dutta’s allegations against Patekar.

Dutta sparked a revolution in Bollywood last year after she opened up about a traumatic experience of sexual abuse allegedly at the hands of her co-star Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008.