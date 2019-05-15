ICC suspends England captain Eoin Morgan from fourth ODI against Pakistan

The ICC on Wednesday suspended England captain Eoin Morgan from the fourth ODI against Pakistan.

According to ICC it has found him guilty of a slow-over rate in the third match of the series against Pakistan on May 14 (Tuesday) which England won by six wickets.



England were ruled to have been two overs behind the rate during their victory in Bristol.

"Eoin Morgan, having been found guilty of a similar offence against the Windies in February, has copped a one-match ban and been fined 40 per cent of his match fee.



His teammates have also been fined 20 per cent of their match fees.

Morgan used just seven over from their spinners during Pakistan’s innings and took four hours to complete their 50 overs.



