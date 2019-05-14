close
Thu May 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 14, 2019

Bilawal Bhutto lauds soccer skills of Liverpool forward Mo Salah’s daughter

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 14, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the skills of Makka Salah, Liverpool forward Mo Salah’s daughter when she scored the goal in front of the full house and received applause.

Bilawal took to Twitter sharing the video of Mo Salah’s daughter scoring the goal at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium.

Bilawal tweets, “How cool is this”

Manchester City retained the Premier League title in style on Sunday, holding their nerve to come from behind and thrash Brighton to hold off a charging Liverpool after a nail-biting campaign.

Mohamed Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot award with teammate Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they all scored 22 goals.

During the award ceremony, Makka Salah dribbled a ball down the field in front of the Kop at Anfield, put the ball into the net and received a big roar from the fans.

Holding his award, Mo Salah too was smiling to see her daughter delighting the Reds.

