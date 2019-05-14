close
Tue May 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 14, 2019

Ali Zafar, Meesha Shafi asked to refrain from filing unnecessary applications

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 14, 2019

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi to refrain from filing unnecessary applications.

The orders came during the hearing of an application filed by Meesha Shafi.

A divisional bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam allowed the simultaneous recording of testimonies of nine witnesses and their cross examination.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Esa directed the trial court hearing the singers' case to complete the trial avoiding unnecessary delay. 

He said the tribal be completed within stipulated time in the light of Lahore High Court judgement.



