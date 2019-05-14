Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence over Kangana’s allegations of him being apolitical

Ranbir Kapoor has finally come forth addressing the allegations made on him by Kangana Ranaut that he’s apolitical.



Recently, at an event in Mumbai when ‘Tamasha’ actor was asked about Kangana’s statement of him being apolitical, he responded:

“Whatever anyone asks me, I do answer it. I don’t have any interest in giving answers to these questions. People can say whatever they want. I know who I am and what I say.”

Earlier, during the promotions of ‘Manikarnika’, Kangana Ranaut targeted Ranbir for not responding to the questions about political matters.



The ‘Queen’ actress called Ranbir’s behavior ‘irresponsible’ and said that she himself is not that kind of a person.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’ opposite to Alia Bhatt which is expected to release in 2020.