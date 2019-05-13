Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif pose with Brett Lee to promote ‘Bharat’

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and diva Katrina Kaif promoted their upcoming film Bharat during the 2019 Indian Premier League final match.



During the final IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Salman and Katrina came together to host a special segment along with the host and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

The film is one of the most awaited films of the year. Bharat will hit the screens on this Eid likely on June 5, 2019.

Brett Lee took to Twitter saying “Lovely to see you both! Good luck with the new film. Out June 5th.”



