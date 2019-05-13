Karishma Kapoor’s Mother’s Day picture with Kareena, Taimur will melt your heart

Bollywood's acclaimed actress Karishma Kapoor has shared a heartwarming family picture showcasing sister Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and mother Babita on Mother’s day celebrations.



On Sunday, Karishma took to social media to show how she spent the special day.

Karishma Kapoor posted a picture holding Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur in her arms beside Kareena Kapoor and mother Babita, all wearing pastel colored dresses to exude summer vibes.

Karishma's adorable caption reads: “Coz family is everything #happymothersday #strongmoms.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in 'Angrezi Medium' opposite Irrfan Khan.

