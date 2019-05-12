ENG vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Pakistan lose match against England, win hearts at home

SOUTHAMPTON: It was a rare sight to see Pakistan getting so close to a huge target of 374 against England on Saturday in second ODI of five-match series.

Batting first English batsmen set a daunting task for Pakistani batsmen but they showed their class by scoring 360 runs in their 50-over quota.

Pakistan, chasing a national record 374 for victory, saw Fakhar and Babar Azam (51) put on 135 for the second wicket.

But when both batsmen fell in successive overs, it seemed their chance of an improbable win had gone with them.

Asif Ali, however, ensured Pakistan stayed in the game with 51 before he was caught in the deep off David Willey, who held his nerve well to take two wickets for 57 runs in 10 overs.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, 41 not out at the finish, praised his side for the way they so nearly reached a winning total.

Social media was in full praise of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Asif Ali for their glorious batting performances against England.

Here are some of the reactions!



