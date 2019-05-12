Taimur is very caring towards cousin sister, says Soha

Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is very caring towards his cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, said actress Soha Ali Khan about the bond between her nephew and daughter.

Soha is the paternal aunt of Taimur. "Both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring,” said the actress, as quoted by an Indian newspaper.

"Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other," she said, interacting with the media at the launch of Crompton's anti-bacteria LED bulb.

Being kids of celebs, Taimur and Inaaya already have fan following.

Inaaya’s father, Kunal Kemmu, posted her picture on Instagram. She is seen biking in the picture. Talking about the picture of her husband, Soha said, "Kunal is an avid biker. He is into biking. He has always said that when Inaaya will grow up and will be eligible to ride a bike then he would like to go on a bike ride with her."