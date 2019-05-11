close
Sat May 11, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 11, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani retorts in Urdu to white Republicans bothered by foreign languages

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 11, 2019

Our favorite Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is known to be using his social media platform and massive following to speak out against various issues and the representation of brown people in the West and the star has now taken a dig at the Republican party by touching up on his roots.

The Big Sick actor turned to Twitter on Friday to take a dig at white Republicans voicing out their opinions against those people in the United States of America who still speak foreign languages.

Responding in perhaps the most befitting tweet to the news, Nanjiani stated in Urdu: “Yeh log bilkul kaminay hain,” which more or less translates to: “These people are totally filthy.”

The tweet was in reply to a Washington Post article with the headline reading: “Nearly half of white Republicans say it bothers them to hear people speaking foreign languages.”

