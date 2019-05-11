Pakistan bowl first against England in second ODI

SOUTHHAMPTON: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first in the second ODI against England at The Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Yasir Shah has replaced Mohammad Amir, who is out of the team after suffering from a viral infection.

Shoaib Malik who is said to have rejoined the national team in England late on Thursday and Muhammad Hafeez are also not playing .



AFP adds

England left out rising star Jofra Archer as they made changes for the second one-day international against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday.

Team officials had always planned that this five-match series would act as a final audition for places in tournament hosts England´s 15-man squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.

To that end, they made three changes to their side following Wednesday´s rain-affected no-result which saw just 19 overs bowled at The Oval.

Left-arm quick David Willey came in for Archer, fit-again opener Jason Roy returned in place of James Vince -- left out on his Hampshire home ground -- and Moeen Ali was recalled in place of fellow spinner Joe Denly for this day game.

Teams



England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)