Shahid Kapoor to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Famed Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, whose recent offering Padmaavat, earned him massive success and millions of fans, is all set to unveil his wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds Singapore.



The 'Kabir Singh' actor shared the ecstatic news with fans on Twitter on Friday saying, "7 days from now, I will be unveiling my first & only wax figure at @MTsSingapore! Stay Tuned! #shahidkapoor #MadametussaudsSG #MTSG #ShahidMTSG”."

Shahid will be immortalised in wax alongside fellow artists Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

Speaking about the significance of his wax statue, Shahid Kapoor reportedly told a leading daily, “It takes our cinema to an international level as it’s a global platform. It helps one connect with people that one probably wouldn’t reach out to, in any other way.”

Shahid added that he feels truly blessed to be a part of it. He also revealed that to be featured amongst some of Hindi cinema's best actors is a huge compliment.



The 38-year-old actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh' which is an official Hindi remake of Sandeep Vanga’s Tamil blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

Co-starring Kiara Advani, the trailer of the film, will be out on May 13.