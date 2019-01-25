Man dies at Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' shoot in Mussoorie

MUMBAI: A generator operator died during the shooting of Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' at a hotel in Mussoorie on Thursday.

According to local media, a 30-year-old Ramu, working with a generator company in Premnagar area of Dehradun, has died at a five-star hotel in Mussoorie where the shooting of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is taking place.

He was said to be the part of the crew responsible for the checking and functioning of the generator being used in the shoot.

He was reportedly checking the oil in the generator when his muffler got caught in the fan of the generator and he got pulled in it as well. He suffered severe head injuries following which he was rushed to a hospital in Dehradun where he succumbed to injuries.

Kabir Singh is scheduled to be released on June 21 this year, focuses on the title character. Singh is an alcoholic surgeon with anger-management issues who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.

