Fri May 10, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2019

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan’s candid pictures go viral

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie and daughter of Saif Ali Khan is known for her striking features and charming personality.

Sara Ali and Varun Dhawan’s candid pictures have gone viral on the internet. The photos were taken during the screening of ‘Student of the Year 2’.

Sara and Varun just couldn’t stop smiling at the screening. They grabbed all attention with their lovely photos.

The duo happily posed for the paparazzi.


