David Beckham banned from driving for using cell phone

LONDON: The legendary football star of England David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months after he breached the law by using his mobile phone behind the wheel.



The football star was handed six points on his drivers' license by the London court for the offense in the British capital, UK media reported.

With six points already on his license for other speeding offenses, Beckham, 43, now faces a ban.

As per details, the former England footballer was driving his Bentley in London's West End on November 21 when a member of the public spotted him using his phone.

Prosecutor Matthew Spratt was reported to have said that instead of looking straight forward, paying attention to the road, Beckham appeared to be looking at his lap.



"He (the witness) says that the defendant was operating a handheld device at knee level. At that moment a photograph was taken."

Beckham's lawyer, Gerrard Tyrrell, said that his client cannot remember the incident.



Beckham also spent time playing for Manchester United, Spain's Real Madrid and LA Galaxy in the US, before ending his long and storied football career with a short stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

