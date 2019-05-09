Priyanka Chopra sheds light on Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' impromptu nuptials

After Games of Thrones starlet Sophie Tuner tied the knot with singer Joe Jonas in a secretive and discreet wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last week, sister-in-law and wife of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans on what went down in the private nuptials.

During an interview with Access, the Quantico star revealed how the impromptu marriage of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas was something expected of the two.

"That was so fun. It was so fun! And it's so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It's like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie,” she stated.

Speaking about how they decided to pull off the sudden marriage, Priyanka stated: “"It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got.”

"We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive'. We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived,” she added.

"It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic. I had that long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night - a Jophie kind of night,” she went on.