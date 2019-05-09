close
Thu May 09, 2019
May 9, 2019

Katrina Kaif posing next to Land Rover gifted by Salman Khan?

It’s a known fact that Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and her former boyfriend Salman Khan have grown quite close together after having done a handful of films together and it looks like their bond is reaching heights day by day.

According to Times of India, the 35-year-old Zero star was gifted a special car by her friend that she was spotted flaunting later on her Instagram.

On her Instagram post from earlier this week, the beauty queen can be seen sporting a short rosy dress with a denim shrug over it, standing next to Land Rover with caption reading: “Thank you Modi Motors Jaguar Land Rover Worli for the wonderful experience.”

While the caption does not declare the vehicle was a gift from a certain someone, reports have been abuzz that Khan was behind the sweet gesture.

