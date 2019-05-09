Katrina Kaif posing next to Land Rover gifted by Salman Khan?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It’s a known fact that Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and her former boyfriend Salman Khan have grown quite close together after having done a handful of films together and it looks like their bond is reaching heights day by day.
According to Times of India, the 35-year-old Zero star was gifted a special car by her friend that she was spotted flaunting later on her Instagram.
On her Instagram post from earlier this week, the beauty queen can be seen sporting a short rosy dress with a denim shrug over it, standing next to Land Rover with caption reading: “Thank you Modi Motors Jaguar Land Rover Worli for the wonderful experience.”
While the caption does not declare the vehicle was a gift from a certain someone, reports have been abuzz that Khan was behind the sweet gesture.
