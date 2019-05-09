Rangoli warns Hrithik over 'Supr 300' clash with Kangana's 'Mental Hai Kya'

MUMBAI: Rangoli Chandel does not seem to let anyone affect the popularity of her sister and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as she jumped into yet another controversy, alleging g Hrithik Roshan of trying to malign Kangana's reputation with negative PR.

Rangoli has implied that Hrithik Roshan is attempting to spin the story of his film Super 30 clashing against Kangana’s upcoming release, Mental Hai Kya in his favour, and has taunted him in a tweet as 'Jadoo'.

In his latest move, after targeting Alia Bhatt, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel launched a scathing attack on Hrithik Roshan, saying: "What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather than meeting you in the battle field."

Kangana-Hrithik’s feud is not new, but this time it seems to go long as Hrithik Roshan's "Super 30" and Kangana Ranaut's "Mental Hai Kya" are bracing for a box office collision on July 26.



Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor, producer of "Mental Hai Kya" in her tweet urged fans to not resort to any ugliness, saying that the decision to move Mental Hai Kya’s release date was hers alone, but had noticed that 'ugly underground tweets had begun'.













