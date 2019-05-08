Jhye Richardson out of World Cup 2019, Australia call up Kane Richardson

Jhye Richardson, the fast bowler, has been withdrawn from Australia's ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 squad after failing to recover sufficiently from a shoulder injury. Kane Richardson has been called up as replacement.

Richardson dislocated his shoulder during Australia’s five-match one-day international series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, but was named in their 15-man World Cup squad subsequently, with the hope that he’d be able to recover in time for the premier event in England and Wales.

However, after recent scans and testing conducted with Australia’s medical staff, it became evident that Richardson would not be ready in time for the World Cup.

“This is obviously very disappointing news for the team and for Jhye, who has been exceptional throughout his rehabilitation process,” said David Beakley, the team physio.

“After his most recent assessment and attempting to bowl in the nets, it was clear that Jhye was not progressing as fast as required and therefore, in consultation with selectors, we made the decision to withdraw him from the squad.

“Jhye will continue with his rehabilitation and we will look to resume bowling in the coming weeks. At this stage we are still hopeful that he could be available for the Australia A tour of England [in June].”

Kane will more than fill the 22-year-old’s boots though. He made a comeback to the Australia ODI set up after a prolific BBL 2018-19, and has picked eight wickets in as many matches against India and Pakistan at 21.23 since.

Australia begin their World Cup campaign on 1 June against Afghanistan in Bristol.