Riz Ahmed shares brother’s encounter with racism by an airport official

Pakistani-British actor Riz Ahmed may have made name for himself across the globe, garnering fame as one of the few face representing South Asians on a global scale, but apparently he too, has to deal with the rampant racism around the world like many people of colour.

Sharing an account of his brother’s encounter with racism at the hands of an airport official upon him landing in Australia.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor’s brother Kamran Ahmed recounting his experience had stated: “At airport security- Man behind me: Hurry up! We can’t wait all day.”

He goes on saying: “Me(going fast as others): I can’t go faster, learn some manners.”

“Man: I’m an English gentleman, we invented manners

Me: I’m English too, that’s got... Man(sarcastic): Really? #racism rears its ugly head again,” he wrote.

The Star Wars star retweeting his brother’s tweeted stated: “My brother is a psychiatrist writing on mental health, music, racism... landed in Australia and this is what happens to him. Just another example of #everydayracism.”



