Meesha Shafi's appeal for transfer of defamation suit accepted by Lahore court

LAHORE: Meesha Shafi’s appeal of a change in the judge hearing Ali Zafar’s defamation case over ‘lack of confidence’, was accepted on Wednesday by a local court.

The application seeking transfer of the case to another court had its verdict reserved by District and Sessions judge Muhammad Khalid Nawaz on Saturday.

Shafi, in her application had expressed ‘lack of confidence’ in the Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad, who she argued had showed partiality in towards her opponents in the defamation case filed by him against her.

Adding that her lawyer was fined Rs10,000 for ‘no reason’ the petition stated: "The defendant does not have any confidence that the learned judge will be able to impartially and fairly proceeding in the case and hence desires to transfer her above-mentioned case to any other court of competent jurisdiction."

Singer Ali Zafar had filed the defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against Shafi in 2018 after she alleged him of sexual harassment in a tweet.