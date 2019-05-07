Isha Ambani drops jaws in her ethereal ensemble at Met Gala 2019

While bigwigs from all around the globe set the pink carpet at Met Gala 2019 on fire with their unusual, and creative looks, Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, made sure to look subtle yet ethereal amongst the loud ensembles.

Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Met Gala 2019 which serves the purpose of fundraising for the Met’s Costume Institute welcomed the theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion, with many luminaries dropping jaws with their bold fashion statements.

On the other hand, Isha Ambani Piramal was the epitome of elegance and simplicity as she radiated in a pale, violet gown by Atelier Prabal Gurung with hand-embroidered crystal and ostrich feather with minimal jewelry.

The man behind the outfit also turned to Instagram to share her look saying: “The man and the muse. ATELIER PRABAL GURUNG. A collaboration among friends, we worked with the graceful and joyous Isha Ambani on her Atelier creation for months. With three fittings in Mumbai and a final Atelier appointment in New York, we enveloped her dress with over 350 hours of laborious love to bring our shared vision to life."







