World Cup 2019: Chris Morris replaces Anrich Nortje in South Africa WC squad

JOHANNESBURG: Anrich Nortje, the South Africa fast bowler, has been ruled out of the World Cup 2019 with a hand injury.



Nortje, who fractured his right thumb while practising in the nets, will need six to eight weeks to make a full recovery. This would have been Nortje's first World Cup.

"Anrich sustained a fracture to his right thumb during a net session in Port Elizabeth on Monday," Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said. "He immediately consulted a hand surgeon and underwent surgery to stabilise the joint and will unfortunately be side-lined for up to eight weeks. This makes him unavailable for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup."

"It is an unfortunate and freakish injury, especially because he had made a successful recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained during the series against Sri Lanka. He has had a few injury setbacks in the last year but knowing Anrich’s character, he will be motivated to come back stronger. We wish him a speedy recovery."

All-rounder Chris Morris has been named in the squad in Nortje's place. Morris last played a one-day international in February 2018 and is currently a part of the Delhi Capitals side in the Indian Premier League.

"Chris has always been in our plans and is our next best option with the ball,” explained Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel convener, Linda Zondi. "He has the pace and death-bowling skills which will be vital in the UK, and also gives us that depth as a deadly finisher with the bat. We have had concerns around his injuries and workload capabilities but this is an opportunity for him to make a mark on the biggest stage.

"It is unfortunate what has happened to Anrich, he is a talented player with exciting potential. We wish him well on his road to recovery and have no doubt that he will bounce back to fulfil his potential," he concluded.

South Africa will kick off its WC campaign with opening match against the hosts England on May 30 at The Oval in London.