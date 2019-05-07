No threat to CPEC, nuclear program: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said there was no threat to Pakistan's nuclear program and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking in the Senate on an adjournment motion, he said there was national consensus on both the nuclear program and the CPEC and it will stay intact.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also rejected speculations about One Unit or a Presidential system being introduced in the country.

Talking about the National Finance Awards (NFC), he said the PTI government will fulfill its responsibility in this regard.

He said the president constituted the 9th NFC award but despite repeated requests by the former Finance Minister Asad Umer, the provincial governments delayed the process of nominating its representatives for the NFC award.



He said the government is seeking an IMF package because of the damage inflicted to the economy over the last ten years.

He said that friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates gave the much needed balance of payment support but the gap is so huge that "we have to go to the IMF to secure economic package".

The foreign minister said previous governments also approached the International lender for the bailout package.

He also rejected the opposition's criticism of appointment of Reza Baqir as the Governor of State Bank of Pakistan

The minister said Reza Baqir is the son of Pakistan and he has offered his services for the country while leaving a better remuneration package at the IMF.