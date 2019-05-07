PM Imran extends Ramadan 2019 greetings to the nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated Pakistani nation on the advent of holy month of Ramadan.



In his message to the nation, Imran said Allah Almighty has provided us the opportunity to be fully benefited from blessing and generosities of Allah Almighty in this holy month of Ramadan.

The prime minister said self transformation, purification and obedience to commandments of Allah Almighty were objectives of fasting.

He said Allah Almighty has categorized the holy month for their training of the believers to develop qualities of clout and determination in them to face the challenges of adversities and difficulties with bravery.

Imran said punctuality and regularity in Sehr-o-Aftar, prayers and refinement of character actually brought discipline in life.

"Fasting not only teaches us the courage to counter hardship, but also plays a key role in strengthening brotherhood, truthfulness and positivity in the society," he said.

He underlined that fasting also taught us to help the destitute who deprived from basic necessities due to their poor economic conditions.

"This individual and collective caring sense strengthens social bonds and high moral values," he said.

Imran said his government had already announced Ramadan Package for uninterrupted supply of food items at appropriate prices for the people.

He highlighted that special arrangements had also been made to put an eye on profiteers and stockpiling during the holy month.

He said it was government’s utmost endeavor to assure continuous supply of electricity, gas and water during Sehr-o-Aftar timings.

All best possible arrangements have been made at federal and provincial levels to assure better services to the people during the blessed month, he said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with full benefits and blessings of the holy month.

Imran prayed "May Allah Almighty be with us, Pakistan Zindabad."