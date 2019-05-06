Indian TV actor Karan Oberoi arrested after allegedly raping, blackmailing girl

India’s acclaimed television actor Karan Oberoi was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly raped and blackmailed a woman in Mumbai.

As per reports by the police, a first information report (FIR) against the actor was filed at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station under Indian Penal Code’s sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion).

It was revealed further that the woman was raped by Oberoi on the pretext of marrying her.

Police quoiting the FIR revealed: “Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up.”

The alleged rapist is known for his work in Indian TV series’ ‘Jassi Jassi Koi Nahi’, ‘Inside Edge’ and others.