Sacred Games 2 trailer shows Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey joining the star cast

India's famous Netflix original series Sacred Games just released the promo of its second season and the video holds clues about the cast to star in the upcoming season in 2019.

The thriller web show’s second season is said to be a tough one, as the star cast of Saif Ali Khan , Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Triphathi will be joined by Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in the second season.

Earlier while talking to sources Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed: “This season will be the baap of the first one. Even if people know Ganesh Gaitonde, they won’t know what to expect from him. We shot extensively across Mombasa, Cape Town, and Johannesburg."

The thriller web show is based on Vikram Chandra’s book by the same name.



The final date of the release of the series have not been reveled yet by the makers of Sacred Games 2.