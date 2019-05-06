FIR registered against 12 PTM members, including MNA Ali Wazir

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: An FIR has been registered against 12 members of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement including MNA Ali Wazir in Shewa police station of North Waziristan district, Radio Pakistan reported Monday.



According to details, the accused chanted slogans against the security forces during a protest few days back.

The development came a week after the press briefing of DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in which he shared the information about links of the PTM with Afghan and Indian spy agencies.

The military spokesperson had said that the time was up for them now as the PTM leaders have already enjoyed a lot of liberty.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that there should be soft attitude with the PTM even if their demands are not genuine keeping in view the sufferings of Pakthuns during the operation against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan had always aspired to meet demands of the PTM which include clearing areas, which remained under operation, from mines, end of check posts and addressing the issue of missing persons, but their leadership says they would take revenge from the Pakistan Army. “Actually, these are demands of the PTM who are so-called leaders of Pakhtuns,” he said.