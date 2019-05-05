Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Tipu Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday paid tribute to Tipu Sultan on the death anniversary of the ruler of Maysore and India’s first freedom fighter.



“Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan - a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement, the prime minister tweeted.

Popularly known as Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan fought against the British and died in 1799 at the age of 48, while defending Srirangapatna.