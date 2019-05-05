close
Sun May 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 5, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Tipu Sultan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday paid tribute to Tipu Sultan on the death anniversary of the ruler of Maysore and India’s first freedom fighter.

“Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan - a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement, the prime minister tweeted.

Popularly known as Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan fought against the British and died in 1799 at the age of 48, while defending Srirangapatna.

