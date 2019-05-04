Shahbaz Sr resigns as PHF Secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former hockey Olympian and captain Shahbaz Senior has resigned as secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) here on Saturday.
President PHF Brig (retired) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has accepted the resignation.
Asif Bajwa has been appointed new secretary of the federation.
Shahbaz Sr has been under severe criticism for a few weeks.
